Put a festive holiday twist on classic Hanukkah latkes with this recipe

The holidays are packed with delicious dishes for everyone to enjoy.

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise is sharing her take on a Hanukkah favorite: crispy latkes.

This version gives the classic holiday staple a glow-up that won’t disappoint.

Potato latkes

Ingredients



3 large Russet potatoes

1 large carrots

2 medium beets, cooked

1 medium- large yellow or sweet onion

3 eggs

3/4 cup AP flour or matzomeal

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

2 tbsp avocado oil (for cooking)

Instructions:

