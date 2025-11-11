Here's how YouTube TV users can claim a $20 bill credit as Disney channels stay dark

YouTube TV subscribers have probably noticed that Disney content has gone dark on the streaming platform. That's due to an ongoing contract dispute between the two sides, meaning some major Disney-owned channels like ABC and ESPN are still unavailable.

However, what YouTube TV subscribers might not know is that they're now eligible for a $20 credit on their next bill.

How to claim your $20 credit

First, subscribers need to sign into their account using a web browser, rather than the mobile app. After clicking the profile picture in the top right corner, they should select “Settings” from the drop-down menu and then click “Updates” on the left-hand side.

In the updates section, look for a tab referencing Disney content and select “Claim Credit.” A confirmation message should appear indicating the $20 credit will be applied to the next bill.

It remains unclear how long the contract dispute between YouTube TV and Disney will last, but it is particularly impacting coverage of things like college football, NBA and NFL games — on top of other news and entertainment offerings.

In the meantime, YouTube TV subscribers wanting to watch Disney content have little choice but to pay and subscribe to the company's own streaming platforms.