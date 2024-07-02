Fourth of July savings events are happening now

The Fourth of July holiday weekend is traditionally a great time to find a deal, and this year is no different.

Online deals are live, with major retailers promoting discounts on appliances, tools, clothing, and everything you need for a little summer fun.

"July Fourth weekend is a really great time if you're shopping for a big-ticket item," said Samantha Gordon, deals editor for Consumer Reports.

Gordon says consumers will find deals on large appliances, such as refrigerators, dishwashers, washers and dryers.

"We tend to see some of the best prices of the year around these holiday weekends," she said.

Gordon tracks the prices of items tested and rated by Consumer Reports. One mattress deal reported by the organization is a Casper Snow on sale for $1,657. The original price is listed at $2,495.

Related story: Inflation hits cookouts and pool parties this Fourth of July

Consumer Reports also points out a $1,199 Electrolux washing machine now on sale for $899.

Gordon said Fourth of July sales typically extend to the following week, "so you have a lot of time to shop and research and make sure you're getting the exact right product you want for a great price," she said.

The coupon and savings site RetailMeNot found 51% of shoppers plan to take advantage of July Fourth savings, spending an average of $310.

The Fourth of July is really just an appetizer for a busy month of savings events ahead. Here are some upcoming sales in the month of July:



All these sales bring new opportunities for scammers. The Better Business Bureau reminds shoppers not to click links and notifications they didn't sign up for.

"July is like the new Christmas in some cases," said the BBB's Melanie McGovern. "Watch your inbox to make sure that you're getting emails from legitimate retailers. Not copycats, not phishing emails."