Sephora coming to College Station, boosting local beauty industry

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The phase two of development at Century Square in College Station is underway and expected to be completed this spring.



The additions to the shopping center include Wells Fargo, Coco Shrimp, ChopShop and Sephora.

The City of College Station has been trying to bring a Sephora store to the city for several years.

Local stylist and owner of Majesty Makeup in College Station, Miranda Gallardo, says the new store will save her business money on shipping and driving costs to buy makeup products from bigger surrounding cities.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

From an idea to reality.

It's the story of development, whether for a building or a business.

“I worked with a lot of high school kids and they would be like ‘oh I want someone to do my makeup for prom’ and I’d be like ‘Me! Let me do it, I wanna do it!” Miranda Gallardo said.

That's how Gallardo turned her idea into a beauty business. Other ideas take a bit longer.

“One of the super exciting ones is Sephora. They've been on our retail recruitment list for years. So we were extremely happy to hear that they have picked Century Square to go into," Gallardo said.

Stacey Vasquez with Visit College Station said the average Sephora store across Texas brings in 20,000 visitors into the store every month.

And even if you're not the target demographic for a Sephora shopper, you will still reap the benefits.

“The more impact is going to come from the sales tax dollars," Gallardo said.

But for the local beauty industry, it will be a more convenient way to do business.

“It's going to save so much time and money you know, no more shipping fees, ordering online and no more having to drive to Houston or Austin or somewhere nearby Dallas to actually see products," Gallardo said.

As a College Station native, she said she's excited to have more options to shop locally at Century Square.

“I'm really excited for it because I love all those stores over there and the feel of it. It makes you kind of feel like you're in Houston," Gallardo said.