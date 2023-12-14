Christmas tree auction raises money for St. Joseph Foundation

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas — This year, the St. Joseph Health System is spreading cheer in a fun and competitive way.

Each department decorated their own tree, racking the total to 45 trees ready to auctioned off. The auction will help raise money for the St.Joseph Foundation.

St. Joseph's resident Santa said, "Everyone was in charge in creating their own theme. So we have anywhere from the cancer center, to NICU, to babies, to Santa—we have the Grinch tree as well."

All the trees are on display in the St. Joseph hospitals in Bryan and College Station, and they're available for auction online at the following link.

The auction will be open until 8 p.m. on Friday and the bids start at $80.