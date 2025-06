Weekend events in the Brazos Valley: June 14

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas (KRHD) — Here's a look at events happening on Saturday, June 14. Brazos County Family Expo

Brazos Center

3232 Briarcrest Dr, Bryan

10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Navasota Farmer's Market

Navasota Public Library

1411 E Washington Ave

9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Juneteenth Freedom Day

Carver Center Center

1401 West MLK Jr St, Bryan

10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

