New leader to be promoted within Bryan Police Department this week

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — The current Interim Police Chief for Bryan Police Department will be promoted Friday, September 6 to Chief of Police.

Interim Chief Donald "Dean" Swartzlander is a 27-year veteran of the Bryan Police Department. His career on patrol started in 1997. Over the years he worked in the K9 Unit, Training and Recruiting Unit, and Support Services. He also helped implement the Bryan Police Department Police Police Academy. In 2020, Swartzlander was promoted to Assistant Chief.

Earlier this year he became Interim Chief of Police when Eric Buske announced his retirement.