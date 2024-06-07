New exhibit, community day to honor Bush’s 100 birthday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — June 12 would have been President George H.W. Bush’s 100th birthday — a new exhibit is opening at his presidential library in his honor.

The new exhibit is a state-of-the-art, 29,000 square foot pavilion built specifically to house a retired Marine One helicopter and Bush’s 4141 Union Pacific Locomotive.

The 41@100 celebration is a three-day event from June 11-13. The public is invited to the Community Day on June 13.

Events include free museum admission, live music, watching the Bush grandkids parachute and more. Click here for a full list of events.

Broadcast Script:

“The Marine One helicopter that flew both Bush presidents — touching down in College Station today as it settles into its permanent home at the Bush presidential library and museum.

From the arrival of marine one in College Station —

“Now there’s a new addition to the exhibit: the 4141 locomotive.”

To unveiling the 4141 locomotive in the new state of the art pavilion built specifically to house these two pieces of history.

"We are ready to celebrate a remarkable person because of what he contributed, not only to this nation and Texas, but to the world, and that's George H. W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States," Andy Card said.

Card is the CEO of the George and Barbara Bush Foundation — he served as President Bush’s Chief of Staff from 2001 to 2006, and the Secretary of Transportation under President H. W. Bush.

Aside from his impressive resume, he’s been working on the Bush 100 celebrations as a friend of the family.

"His record of accomplishment is so remarkable that they have a whole library, museum, all built around his legacy of what he did in government, as the President of the United States, the 41st president of the United States, who had the best resume of any president ever.”

The community is invited out on Thursday celebrate the life and legacy of President George H. W. Bush.

Admission to the museum will be free and the exhibit holding Marine One and Locomotive 4141 will open to the public.

For a special surprise, the Bush grandchildren will parachute out of an airplane and into the ceremony, in honor of Bush 41’s regular skydiving trips toward the end of his life.