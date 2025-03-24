Navasota ISD, City of Navasota look to add 4th SRO to district campuses

NAVASOTA, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Navasota and Navasota ISD are looking to add a fourth, full-time School Resource Officer to its campuses, which is set to be discussed at a meeting this Monday night.

The officer would be assigned to Brule Elementary.

In addition, all NISD schools in city limits will now have a dedicated Navasota police officer as an SRO — this was a non-budgeted position in the FY24-25 budget.

"The proposed contract states that the Navasota Police Department will cover the cost of outfitting the officer and their salary during non-school days, such as Spring Break and summer (when neither students nor teachers are at school)," officials said.

"NISD will cover the salary for the position during days when students are in school — this is generally covered at around 70 percent by NISD and 30 percent by the city."

The district will also cover the costs of the SRO patrol unit.

The Navasota ISD Board of Trustees approved the agreement last Monday, March 17.

A current Navasota police officer has gone through the background for this position and comes with 14 years of experience — if the position is approved, this officer will undergo training with NPD, then be assigned to Brule Elementary.