Local leaders encourage residents to join public notification systems

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Agencies across the Brazos Valley are encouraging residents to sign up for public notification systems. These systems send alerts when there are threats to public safety.

Robertson County Emergency Management said a review found there are several residents who are not currently enrolled. Those residents can sign up here.

The Burleson County Office of Emergency Management also sent a test message for its system on Wednesday.

Residents who need to register can do it online.