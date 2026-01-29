Ezekiel Ramirez A student showing off his new book.

More than 400 students at Crockett Elementary in Bryan are exploring new worlds through reading, thanks to the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign that donated over 2,200 books to the school.

Watch the full story here:

'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign sparks a love of reading at Crockett Elementary

Each student can take five books home for free, giving them the chance to explore stories beyond the classroom.

The initiative, partnering with 25 News and 15 ABC, ensures underserved students have access to books through the Scripps Howard Fund.

Ezekiel Ramirez A student reading at Crockett Elementary.

"I get to learn how to read and I get to choose some of the books that I never have," said student Sunny John.

Ezekiel Ramirez Crockett Elementary student, Sunny John shares her thoughts about the importance of reading with 15 ABC.

When asked about the importance of reading, student Chett Currie explained it simply: "Because it helps us learn."

Ezekiel Ramirez Crockett Elementary student, Chett Currie shares his love for reading with15 ABC.

For student Leilani Maldonado, seeing all the available books made her feel "happy" because she could "read them more and learn more."

Ezekiel Ramirez Crockett Elementary student, Leilani Maldonado shares her thoughts about the importance of reading with 15 ABC.

Crockett Elementary Principal, Debi Ehrhardt emphasized the lasting impact of early reading access.

"You can never start reading too soon, and for kids to be excited about reading and to be able to select texts is really important to build the reading skills and to have a variety of texts in the home," Ehrhardt said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Principal Debi Ehrhardt checking a students books.

The campaign goes beyond simply providing books—it aims to help students fall in love with reading, explore new ideas, and imagine possibilities through literature.

"Reading is a big gatekeeper and so to have kids that are successful and can read, they can do anything they want and that's what we're about giving them opportunities to further their education and fulfill their dreams," Ehrhardt said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Students choosing their books.

To learn more about the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign or to make a donation, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.