COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Brazos County Health District tells Neighborhood Reporter Simona Barca a person has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

West Nile virus is most commonly spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. The Centers for Disease Control report most people infected with West Nile virus do not feel sick, with roughly 1 in 5 people infected developing a fever and other symptoms.

Symptoms include: