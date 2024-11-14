Historic site in Anderson to reopen after renovations

ANDERSON, Texas (KRHD) — Following an extensive, year-long exterior and interior renovation the Texas Historical Commission will celebrate the reopening of Fanthorp Inn State Historic Site. It covers several acres in Anderson, the county seat of Grimes County.

Fanthorp Inn began as a two-room cabin in 1834, when Texas was still part of Mexico.

The restoration project began in October 2023. It included siding, windows, the roof, and paint for the exterior. Interior work added more period furnishings to the rooms.

You can help celebrate the reopening during a ceremony on November 15.

