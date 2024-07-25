Grimes County man dies after bee attack

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — The Grimes County Sheriff's Office confirmed a man was killed following a bee attack around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 23.

According to a report, EMS responders were dispatched to a residence on North Highway 90 near Bedias.

Bryce Smith was clearing land with a bulldozer when he was attacked by a swarm of bees, possibly disturbed while he worked. Sources say that Smith was stung between 60 and 100 times.

By the time first responders arrived on scene, Smith had died.

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Chris Acord told 15 ABC that Smith was a valued member of the community and a friend.

Judge Acord says that smith was a beloved father, grandfather and husband. He offered his deepest condolences to Smith's surviving family members and the community.

More information on memorial services for Smith can be found here.