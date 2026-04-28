Franklin voters to decide on a $23M school bond package for campus upgrades, new technology

FRANKLIN, Texas (KRHD) — Every campus in the Franklin school district could see major upgrades if voters approve a $23 million bond package currently on the ballot.

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Franklin voters to decide on a $23 million school bond package for campus upgrades and new technology

The funding is split into three propositions that ask voters to approve borrowing money for major school projects and paying it back over time.

Proposition A covers the biggest upgrades, including new air conditioning, better lighting, updated buses and improvements to athletic facilities across the district.

Ezekiel Ramirez 15 ABC explaining Proposition A that's included in the Franklin bond package.

Proposition B focuses on expanding and upgrading the field house to support growing student programs.

Ezekiel Ramirez 15 ABC explaining Proposition B that's included in the Franklin bond package.

Proposition C targets technology, ranging from new student devices to stronger systems and added cybersecurity protections.

Ezekiel Ramirez 15 ABC explaining Proposition C that's included in the Franklin bond package.

District leaders said the plan would not raise the current tax rate, meaning homeowners would not see a change if it passes.

Some residents said they are paying close attention to how the money would be used.

"I am against just spending money for the sake of spending it," Franklin resident, Stanley Jordan said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Franklin resident, Stanley Jordan shares his thoughts about the bond package with 15 ABC.

"I would trust that it would leave a very positive impact," Jordan said.

Others see the bond as an investment in buildings, students and the future of the community.

"I think that will help the kids a lot. I think they'll benefit from it," Franklin resident, Yvonne Bailey said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Franklin resident Yvonne Bailey shares her thoughts about the bond package with 15 ABC.

"As you stop doing it, the kids give up and they'll stop participating, they'll stop caring, and we don't need that," Bailey said.

"The kids that's in the future, now that's where it's going to hit them," Bailey said.

Early voting is already underway for the May 2 election.

15 ABC reached out to the school district for an interview but did not receive a response.

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