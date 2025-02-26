Brenham police warn of mysterious yellow rose distributor linked to sudden illnesses

BRENHAM, Texas (KRHD) — The Brenham Police Department is asking for public assistance to identify a person handing out yellow roses at the Brenham Walmart.

The department says several women who received a rose reported experiencing sudden illness after getting them.

Authorities warn anyone against accepting flowers from strangers and are asking for help identifying the individual involved.

If you recognize the person pictured, call Detective A. Guerra at the Brenham Police Department at (979) 337-7337. Tips can also be emailed to resourcesBPD@cityofbrenham.org