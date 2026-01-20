Brazos County launches smart pet tags to help lost animals get home faster

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Pet owners in Brazos County now have a new tool to help reunite with their lost furry friends faster, thanks to a smart pet tag system launched by Aggieland Humane Society.

The county has officially upgraded its pet licensing program to include smart ID tags powered by PetHub, featuring QR code technology that creates digital profiles for pets.

"It is a smart QR code enabled tag," said Katrina Ross, executive director of Aggieland Humane Society.

Pet owners can build comprehensive digital profiles for their animals, including photos, medical needs, emergency contacts, and even designated safe places where pets can be taken if owners can't be reached immediately.

"If your neighbor finds your pet, they can scan the code on the back of the tag and then it pulls up all the information that you've loaded in," Ross said.

Ross explained how the system works for her own pet. "For my pet, I have her picture, I have a bunch of different phone numbers, and my favorite part is you can add a safe place. For me, I have here at Aggieland Humane."

The technology addresses a common concern for pet owners like Michael Bozardt, an 87-year-old Brazos County resident who has owned dogs for decades.

"I'm 87 and I don't remember ever being without a dog," Bozardt said.

Bozardt has witnessed firsthand how easily pets can go missing in his neighborhood.

"Some of the dogs in my neighborhood have gotten out underneath the fence when left outside for extended periods of time," he said.

Studies show that 96% of pets wearing these smart tags make it home in less than 24 hours, providing significant peace of mind for pet owners.

Ross believes the new system will have a meaningful impact on the community.

"We hope that this has a life saving impact not only in keeping our community and our pets safe, but in keeping our pets out of the shelter and in their homes where they belong," she said.

For Bozardt, the technology represents responsible pet ownership.

"I think it's a good idea," he said. "If you're going to be a pet owner, you need to be a responsible pet owner, do everything you can to protect your pet and keep it safe."

Ross emphasized that the program reflects the organization's commitment to innovation in animal welfare.

"We have to evolve and adapt to keep up with the times and so providing this tag is just another way that we are being the leaders in animal welfare in our industry and by protecting our pets in our community," she said.

The new pet licensing program is available to all Brazos County residents.

