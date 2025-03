BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — On March 4, 2025, at 1:30 p.m., the Commissioners Court of Brazos County will hold a public hearing to talk about an ordinance regarding solid waste disposal.

Commissioners will consider an ordinance prohibiting solid waste disposal in certain areas of the county and outline areas where disposal is allowed.

You can read specifics of the proposal by clicking here.

The Commissioners Court may take action on the proposed ordinance following the public hearing.