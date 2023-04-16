SARC hosting fashion show to fundraise, break stigmas related to assault

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Texas organization is hosting a fashion show to help break stigmas related to sexual assault.

'Shatter: A Survivor Fashion Show' is being run by the Sexual Assault Resource Center in Bryan.

The night's theme, "What Were You Wearing?" hopes to bring awareness to the shame and stigma survivors often feel when dealing with the aftermath of their trauma.

"In fashion, this question celebrates creativity, identity, and status," SARC said in a statement.

"For survivors of sexual assault, this question blames them for the violence that happened to them."

The show is set to feature survivors and advocates walking the runway in clothes representing those worn by survivors during their sexual assault.

"This event will bring light to the stigma that survivors are to blame for the violence that happened to them," SARC said.

"Sexual assault is never the survivor's fault- no matter the clothes,"

"The Sexual Assault Resource Center stands with survivors to break the stigma - your clothes are not consent,"

"Together, we can stand to reclaim our power and shatter the silence."

In 2021, the organization reported losing over $260,000due to federal budget cuts.

To purchase your tickets today, click here.

If you or anyone you know is looking for guidance and help to deal with sexual violence, click here to reach their resource page.

"Sexual violence is never your fault, no matter the circumstances," SARC said in a statement posted to their website.