SARC launches fundraiser after federal budget cuts of $260,000

BRYAN, Texas — The Sexual Assault Resource Center (SARC) is reporting federal cuts of over $260,000 to its budget this year.

The local organization says the loss will create a funding hole of more than 35 percent of its annual budget and goes into effect Sept. 1.

"Our biggest operating expense is the salaries of five counselors who assist hundreds of sexual assault survivors with thousands of counseling sessions annually," SARC said in a statement.

In response, the organization has now launched its "Be a Light" campaign to help raise funds.

"We live in an incredible community and have no other choice but to steam ahead to serve as many clients as we can -- while we can. But we need the community’s help more than ever," SARC added.

To make a donation today, click here.

