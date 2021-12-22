Nonprofit joins law enforcement to ensure no one goes hungry on Christmas Eve

BRYAN, Texas — When you pose the question, "What’s the happiest place on earth?" your mind is tempted to answer with the place where the most famous mouse lives: Disney World.

Ask Fabi Payton, a Bryan native, the same question and she’ll tell you it’s her community.

“I really believe we have everything we need right here in Bryan, College Station if we just come together,” Payton said, with a smile that could stretch across Texas on her face.

It’s the passion she has for her community that inspires her drive to bring it together, especially around the holidays.

The best way to do that? Well, take a trip to your local H-E-B to find out.

“Food is the one thing that transcends all cultures, right?” she asked.

Many people would agree, which is why her organization, I Heart Bryan, is teaming up with local law enforcement to ensure 75 families of six will have a hot meal on their Christmas Eve tables this year.

“I'm hoping that our community will continue to love each other and build that relationship between all the various aspects that will be closer,” she said when asked about why she puts in the work to do this.

They receive donations and support from local restaurants to help supply turkeys and side dishes.

That’s when the Sheriff’s Department and local law enforcement come in.

On or off duty, from 2-6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, they take the already cooked meals and deliver it to each of the families in their patrol areas making sure their Christmas Eve is filled with love and food.

“You just have to have big love in your heart and be loving and caring and be willing to work together to do great things,” Payton said.

The application period to receive a meal is already closed and the turkeys are all accounted for, but they still need help with supplying side dishes.

If you’d like to make a donation to I Heart Bryan or find out how to help with this initiative, head over to their Facebook page for more details.