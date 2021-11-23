Firefighters on scene of fire near Texas Renaissance Festival

TODD MISSION, TX — Multiple agencies are responding to a fire near the site of the Texas Renaissance Festival.

According to the Grimes County Sheriff's Office, the fire is behind the festival area in an area where animals are usually kept.

However, no animals are reported to be there currently.

Also, no injuries have been reported.

We are working to learn more about the exact circumstances of this innocent.

Be sure to stick with 25 News, as we'll be bringing you more details as they come into our newsroom.