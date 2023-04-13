Bryan police arrest 2 male suspects in connection to shooting, victim hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas — Two male suspects have been arrested in relation to a shooting that left a victim hospitalized, police said.
On April 4, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Legion Court on reports of a shooting, according to the Bryan Police Department.
Police said the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Bryan Police said this does not appear to be a random shooting.
The suspects, Semaj Nelson, 20, of Bryan, and Deontae Williams, 26, of College Station have since been arrested on warrants for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.
Semaj Nelson, 20-year-old, of Bryan, and Deontae Williams, 26-year-old, of College Station have been arrested on warrants for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. These arrests are related to the shooting in the 300 block of Legion Court on April 4th, 2023. pic.twitter.com/Mcd5iRQFEw— Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) April 13, 2023