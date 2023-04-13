Watch Now
Bryan police arrest 2 male suspects in connection to shooting, victim hospitalized

(Source: KXXV)
Posted at 11:20 AM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 12:20:09-04

BRYAN, Texas — Two male suspects have been arrested in relation to a shooting that left a victim hospitalized, police said.

On April 4, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Legion Court on reports of a shooting, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bryan Police said this does not appear to be a random shooting.

The suspects, Semaj Nelson, 20, of Bryan, and Deontae Williams, 26, of College Station have since been arrested on warrants for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019