Killeen Firefighters Return from Hurricane Relief Missions in Florida and North Carolina

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Five Killeen firefighters recently returned from aiding hurricane relief efforts in North Carolina and Florida following the devastation caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The team partnered with relief assistance groups nationwide, including units from Los Angeles, Arizona, and Colorado. Paramedic Mark Di Giacomo shared his experiences of the gratitude expressed by residents in the affected areas.

"When they see us, we're Killeen, but we're also representing Texas, as well, and a lot of people were very thankful for us to be there," Di Giacomo said.

Chief Jim Kubinski acknowledged the emotional toll these disasters can have on both victims and first responders. Captain Mark Whitely described the apprehension felt by his family, who worried about the dangers he faced.

"My wife cried. My wife, my daughter, my mother, they all thought we were running straight to the hurricane and that we were going to get demolished," Whitely shared.

Battalion Chief Phillip Bannister was among the first to deploy to Florida as a technical search specialist as part of Texas A&M Task Force 1. He later moved to North Carolina to deliver aid, assess damage, and perform search efforts. Bannister described the unprecedented level of devastation he encountered.

"They're not used to seeing that kind of water, that kind of event. It rained three weeks prior, so when that 31 inches of rain came in 24-to-48 hours, the grounds gave way," Bannister explained.

Paramedic Josh Mennix discussed the lasting impact of witnessing such devastation. "It puts a toll on you mentally and physically, and it'll probably last with us for a while," he said.

