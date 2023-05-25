Jimmy Carter is in good spirits in hospice care, his grandson says

Jimmy Carter is in good spirits and keeping busy three months after entering end-of-life care at home, according to his grandson Jason Carter.

The younger Carter said in an interview that his grandfather Jimmy and his wife Rosalynn are connecting with family and receiving updates on the humanitarian work done by their namesake Carter Center.

"They’re just meeting with family right now, but they’re doing it in the best possible way: The two of them together at home," Jason Carter said.

The former president first announced in February that he would enter hospice care at home in Plains, Georgia, where he grew up. He said he would not receive any further medical interventions. At the time, the family asked for privacy.

Jason Carter spoke at a recent event honoring his grandfather Jimmy, which granted some insight into the former president's day-to-day routines.

The Carters are reportedly keeping up with efforts to eradicate the parasitic Guinea worm, which the Carter Center made a central cause in the mid-1980s.

The Carter Center reports there were just 13 cases in humans worldwide in 2022, down from some 3.5 million in 1986.

Carter, who is 98 years old, served as president of the United States from 1977 to 1981, and co-founded the humanitarian Carter Center with Rosalynn in 1982.

