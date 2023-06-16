Ja Morant suspended for first 25 games of 2023-2024 NBA season

The NBA has suspended Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant for the first 25 games of the 2023-2024 season.

The suspension follows two incidents of the basketball player waving a gun in videos posted to social media.

After the first incident in March, Morant was suspended for eight games without pay.

He apologized and said he was going to take "time away" to learn better methods to deal with stress.

However, on May 13, Morant was seen in another livestream video with a firearm. He apologized again, acknowledging that his "words may not mean much right now."

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver previously said he was shocked by Morant's repeated behavior. He's also been vocal about the star's influence on the younger generation.

"The potential for other young people to emulate Ja's conduct is particularly concerning," Silver said. "Under these circumstances, we believe a suspension of 25 games is appropriate and makes clear that engaging in reckless and irresponsible behavior with guns will not be tolerated."

Morant was set to start the season on a five-year, $194 million contract with the Grizzlies. However, he will not be paid for the 25 games in which he's suspended. There are 82 games in a regular NBA season.

"For Ja, basketball needs to take a back seat at this time," Silver asserted. "Prior to his return to play, he will be required to formulate and fulfill a program with the league that directly addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behavior."

