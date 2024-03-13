Inside look of new USPS sorting facility in Waco

WACO, Texas — The United States Postal Service is giving an inside look at its new sorting and delivery center in Waco. The re-purposed, 80,000 square foot facility is one of 31 new sorting and delivery centers the Postal Service is opening.

The facility along Highway 6 in Waco has been re-purposed to house package and sorting equipment that provides faster and more reliable mail and package delivery over a greater geographic area.

The new machines will sort about 8,000 pieces of mail a day in a fraction of the time it would take to do it by hand.

"Without this machine we couldn't work this amount of mail with this amount of people. It would be physically impossible manually," Waco Postmaster Bret Watkins said.

As part of the postal systems $40 billion investment into the nation's aging postal network, the Post Office in Waco is also preparing for a fleet of electric vehicles.

Installation of the electric vehicle charging infrastructure is complete and the first 16 electric vehicles will be deployed later this year.