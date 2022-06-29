Inexpensive wedding dresses that have that ‘wow’ factor

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

From the venue to the food to the photographer, wedding costs can add up quickly.

While you may not want to skimp on certain things — like the location, photography or cake — one way you can save money is by searching through inexpensive wedding dresses to find your perfect gown.

You can find inexpensive wedding dresses in stores and online by sifting through sales and clearance racks or by simply narrowing your search to only dresses within a certain price range.

We’ve scoured the internet and found nine inexpensive wedding dresses, many of which are under $200! These are affordable wedding dresses you can wear on your special day — and still look like a million bucks.

David’s Bridal has a seemingly endless selection of dresses, including this Chiffon A-line Wedding Dress With Tie Back priced at just $160.

The dress has a goddess-draped bodice and tie back, plus a back zipper. The white dress is available in sizes 0-14.

This Emi Wedding Dress from the website Azazie is $259 and comes in sizes WD0 to WD30 or you can order a custom size.

The matte satin dress has symmetrical lace, satin spaghetti straps and a V-neckline. Satin trim can be found at the waist and along the wraparound high-low skirt, which hits at the knee in the front and at the ankles in the back.

A major bonus for any bride who wants to carry a tissue, lipstick or keepsake, the dress also has pockets!

Another well-priced dress from David’s Bridal, this Corded Lace Corset Bodice Dress with Tulle Skirt can be yours for $200.

The ivory-colored spaghetti strap dress is made of cotton, nylon, rayon and polyester, and has a zipper in the back so it’s easy to pull on and take off. The corded lace adds texture to the bodice, and the tea-length skirt consists of more than 10 yards of tulle, giving it a classic silhouette and some good flounce.

This slinky, beaded Sanders dress from BHLDN has a V-neckline and cap sleeves. Regularly priced at $390 and currently marked down to $280, it has a back zip and is made of polyester.

With 74 reviews, the dress has an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. One bride who gave the dress a full 5 stars called it the “perfect wedding dress” and said that after getting sizing advice from a BHLDN stylist, it fit perfectly.

“I can’t stress enough how perfect this dress was,” the reviewer wrote. “I felt like a million dollars, despite the affordable price tag and it was soooo comfortable. I danced until 4am and never felt restricted or paranoid about it getting wrecked. I look back on my wedding day and purchasing this dress was honestly one of the best decisions I made.”

This David’s Bridal Lace Square Neck Mini Dress is for summer brides, those who want to change into a second dress for the reception or people who simply prefer a shorter dress.

Priced at $150, the mini dress is made of cotton, nylon, rayon and polyester, and is covered in lace. It features a square neckline, bubble sleeves and a scalloped hem. The dress also includes silicone tape around the neckline so everything stays secure.

This gorgeous Asymmetric Off-the-Shoulder Sheath Dress is exclusive to David’s Bridal and is normally priced at $200 but is on sale for $150 right now.

Made of polyester and spandex, the dress is available in multiple sizes. It has a simple design with two spaghetti straps, an asymmetric off-the-shoulder neckline and a thigh-high slit on one side.

Available in multiple sizes and three different color variations, this Azazie Windsor Wedding Dress is priced at $269.

The tea-length gown has a V-neckline bodice with contrast lining and a sweet A-line skirt. The bow in the back is detachable to provide two different looks.

A perfect dress for brides who want something simple — yet statuesque — this David’s Bridal Chiffon Wedding Dress is $150.

The dress has a strapless ruched bodice and sweetheart neckline above a long column of airy chiffon.

Note that you may be able to find it on sale for just $99 depending on when you order it and not all sizes are currently available online, so you may want to check your local David’s Bridal location.

This Azazie Sybil Wedding Dress is the highest-priced on our list, but it’s still under $500 — and is simply stunning.

Reminiscent of Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton’s wedding dress, this gown is priced at $399. With a long-sleeve lace top, the dress has a chapel train made of satin, a high neckline and a belt at the waist.

While there are only a few reviews of the dress, one bride who gave the dress a full 5 stars wrote that it’s beautiful and everything she wanted in a dress.

“It is modest and classic, while still being beautiful and comfortable,” she wrote. “As a plus-size bride, this dress checked all the boxes for me!”

If you don’t see your dream dress here, keep an eye out for sales at stores and hit up the clearance rack next time you’re out.

Enjoy looking like a queen on your big day!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.