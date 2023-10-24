How to get free McDonald’s fries every Friday through the end of the year

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Fridays are already one of the most popular days of the week. It marks the start of the weekend, and now McDonald’s has made Fridays even better by naming every Friday through the end of 2023 Free Fries Friday.

What better way to honor Friday than with the Golden Arches’ irresistible french fries? You can pick up a free medium order of fries from McDonald’s every week until at least the end of this year.

Maybe we should rename those promotion days to Free Fry-days. It only seems fair.

Adobe

MORE: McDonald’s Boo Buckets are returning for Halloween

Claiming your medium-sized free fries every Friday doesn’t have a lot of (shoe)strings attached, either. There are just two conditions with this deal.

You must use the McDonald’s app to claim your weekly free Friday fries. You can pick up your order in the drive-thru or at the counter to eat in the restaurant. However, the promotion is only valid when ordering through the app.

You also must spend at least $1 in additional food or drink items to qualify for the free fry promotion.

You can register here for the free McDonald’s app, which is compatible with any smartphone. When you download the app, McDonald’s also gives you bonus points for future food or beverage purchases.

MORE: There’s a reason McDonald’s fries and hash browns taste so good

Once you have the app downloaded, here’s your how to claim your free medium fries:

Every Friday after 10:30 a.m., go into your McDonald’s app on your smartphone. Order at least $1 in food or drink to go with your french fries Next, go to the app’s Deals tab and tap the Free Fries Friday deal. You will select the option to add the deal to your mobile order. Then, confirm your order’s pickup location and complete your purchase through the app. Head to your selected McDonald’s location and pick up your free fries and the rest of your meal from either the drive-thru window or the counter (whichever you chose when you ordered)

It’s important to know you can only claim this deal once every week. But it’s nice to know we have something else to look forward to every Friday!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.