How to get free french fries at Wendy’s this week

Wendy’s is celebrating National French Fry Day (Thursday) by handing out free fries to anyone who makes a purchase July 13-16.

The deal is good for any size of the fast food chain’s Hot & Crispy Fries with any purchase via the Wendy’s app. Simply add the offer to your mobile order or scan it in the restaurant or drive-thru if you don’t want to order ahead of time. The deal is good one time only, but you have three days to use it.

If you prefer to celebrate National French Fry Day in the morning, the deal is also good for a free order of seasoned potatoes instead of fries. Simply add the offer and a breakfast sandwich or coffee. The potatoes are yours for free.

Order through Grubhub and you can get a different deal during this time frame that also celebrates National Ice Cream Day on July 16. Buy a small order of french fries on the food delivery app and you’ll get a free Frosty. If you like dipping your fries into your Frosty, this is the deal for you!

If you want more than just one order of free fries on National French Fry Day, McDonald’s is also offering up a freebie — and you don’t even need to make a purchase to get it.

Simply download the McDonald’s app and place an order for any size of french fries and they’re yours for free — no purchase necessary. Unlike Wendy’s, McDonald’s deal is good on July 13 only.

If you want something to eat with your fries, however, McDonald’s added a Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry to its menu in April. The treat will only be around for a bit longer, so you may want to grab that at the same time.

Along with National French Fry Day, Wendy’s is keeping the deals going with buy one, get one for $1 deals on nuggets, sandwiches and Frosty desserts through the end of summer. The deal includes Dave’s Single, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, the Classic Chicken Sandwich, 10-piece nuggets and the medium Frosty. You can order via Wendy’s app or at the restaurant.

Other limited-time deals include 99-cent four-piece nuggets with any purchase from July 24-30 (deal refreshes daily), free any-size French fries with a Baconator purchase July 17-30 when you order between 10 p.m.-4 a.m. (deal refreshes weekly), and a buy one, get one free Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant or a Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit now through July 16 (deal refreshes weekly).

