House Intelligence chair warns of a serious national security threat

The head of the House Intelligence Committee said Wednesday he had information about a serious national security threat and urged the administration to declassify the information so the U.S. and its allies can openly discuss how to respond.

Rep. Mike Turner, an Ohio Republican, gave no details about the threat in his statement, including whether it was a new one.

Turner earlier Wednesday sent an email to members of Congress saying his committee had urgent classified information on a "destabilizing foreign military capability" and encouraged them to come to a SCIF, a secure area, to review the intelligence. He again provided no details.

Turner's announcement appeared to catch the Biden administration off-guard.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters at a White House briefing that he already had been due to brief Turner and other senior congressional intelligence leaders, known as the Gang of Eight, on Thursday. Sullivan did not disclose the topic or provide any other details related to Turner's statement.

"I'm focused on going to see him, sit with him as well as the other House members of the Gang of Eight, tomorrow," Sullivan said. "And I'm not in a position to say anything further from this podium at this time."

