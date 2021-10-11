Welcome Home, Christopher! Boy, 3, who went missing for 4 days, returns home

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas — The 3-year-old Grimes County boy who went missing for four days returned home Monday after being released from the hospital.

Christopher Ramirez had a true hero's homecoming with a law enforcement escort home from the hospital.

Ramirez went missing last Wednesday when he chased after a neighbor's dog into the woods and didn't return.

After a four-day search, Ramirez was safely found near the Crown Ranch subdivision when a property owner had just returned home from Bible study decided to look for the child.

In a press conference with Christopher's mother, she said she held him and told him she loved him as soon as he returned to her arms.

Watch Christopher's homecoming and the full press conference here: