Traveling Texas with Ann Harder: Beating the summer heat with Blue Bell

BRENHAM, TX — With Summer quickly approaching it will soon be time to beat the heat in the most Texas way possible.

"Brenham is kind of known for the three B's. You've got Blue Bell, you've got Blue Bonnets, and you've got baseball," Matt Danesi, the Visitor Center Manager at Blue Bell Creameries said.

At Blue Bell Creameries you get the chance to experience all three.

It all started in 1907 when some Brenham businessmen decided to make butter with the excess milk area farmers brought in. A few years later they began making ice cream and delivering it by horse and wagon. The rest, as they say, is history.

Visitors are greeted by a life-size statue of the iconic logo — a little girl leading “Belle” the bovine mascot of the business.

Once inside, guests get the chance to take a look into the past.

The old production building now serves as the visitor's center, a museum dedicated to the sweet treat, with pictures of when Blue Bell first began in the early 20th century.

The business has continued to churn out gallon after gallon and has now morphed into a powerhouse production.

An observation deck will soon be open again so guests can watch the ice cream get packaged up and ready to be sent off.

"You'll see anything from half-gallon being made, pints, cups, sometimes they're doing quarts in there, and we'll also do our big three-gallon containers in there as well," Danesi said.

Blue Bell began as a family operation, and they continue to hold the same values today.

"When you taste Ice Cream it sort of brings back memories of outdoor picnics, or times with your grandparents, or family events, and we don't want to abandon that, we know that's something that's a great thing to do," Joe Roberston, the Executive Director of Advertising and Marketing said. "But let's not forget about the memories we're making right now in the present."

Of course, the major attraction at the creamery is the ice cream parlor. Where guests can get a sample of the delicious frozen confection for just $1 per scoop.

"It's Blue Bell Ice Cream. Nobody dislikes Blue Bell Ice Cream. So, when people come here, they're always in a good mood, everybody has a good time, and it's just really good ice cream," Danesi said.

Making Brenham the hottest spot for the coolest treat in Texas.