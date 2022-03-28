Wildfires in Central Texas burning thousands of acres

WACO, Texas — Multiple wildfires in Central Texas are causing evacuations this afternoon, said fire officials.

Several residents in Gatesville are reporting smoke in the town.

The Gatesville Police Department is asking people not to call 911 unless it's an emergency.

"The fires around us are on Fort Hood Base, Comanche County, and Bosque County," said a Facebook post from Gatesville Police.

"Please do not call the police department and ask."

Texas A&M Forest Service is also responding to many of the reported grassfires.

Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance on the #CrittenburgFire in Coryell County. The fire is an estimated 10,000 acres and 0% contained. #txfire pic.twitter.com/5OjJqdAbpG — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) March 27, 2022

One major fire has been titled the Crittenburg fire.

The Texas A&M Forrest Service is reporting that over 10 thousand acres are currently burning and have not been contained.

The town of Flat, Texas is under a voluntary evacuation after a wildfire spread across parts of Coryell county, fire officials said.

Residents have been going to social media and posting pictures for the last couple of hours.

Some have been reported to have even opened up their homes to others seeking shelter.

Other fires are continuing to pop up throughout the state, alongside the ones that have been burning for days now.

Officials are asking people to be mindful of the dry conditions.

Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Bosque County on the #BosqueRiverFire. The fire is an estimated 500 acres and 0% contained. #txfire pic.twitter.com/IMWAzhsax6 — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) March 27, 2022



