Wildfire prompts voluntary evacuation in Coryell County

FLAT, Texas — The town of Flat, Texas is under a voluntary evacuation after a wildfire is spreading across parts of Coryell county, officials said.

"Thank goodness it hasn't reached any homes yet," said Robert Harrell, the Emergency Management Coordinator of Coryell County.

Harrell said the blaze has yet to reach any homes located along Highway 36 near Flat, but homes on FM 184 are in danger.

He said the public should take action if a voluntary evacuation is called for wildfire damage, and those in the surrounding communities should not drive at this time.

