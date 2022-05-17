Waco police searching for weapon used in man's murder near Cotton Patch Cafe

Police are searching for the weapon used in the murder of a man who was shot by a woman near a Waco restaurant on Tuesday.

Police said the weapon may have been thrown out a car window and was used to shoot the man multiple times behind the Cotton Patch Cafe on the 5300 block of Bosque Avenue.

The suspect, 31-year-old Ardra Robinson, was known to the victim and was located shortly after the shooting occurred, according to police.

Robinson was taken to the McLennan County Jail and charged with murder, police said; after the victim died on the scene due to his injuries.

"Detectives have not been able to locate the weapon used and are asking for the public’s help in locating the handgun which may have been thrown out a car window near the 1600 Block of W. Waco Dr," said police. "If you do locate a handgun, please immediately call police at (254) 750-7500 to turn the gun in as it may be the weapon in question."

Police said this is the 13th murder in Waco this year, no other information is available at this time and this investigation is ongoing.