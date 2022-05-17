1 dead after fatal shooting outside restaurant: Waco police

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is currently investigating a murder, said police.

Around 8:30 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched behind the Cotton Patch Cafe on reports of a shooting, according to Waco P.D.

Upon arrival, a male victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim died on the scene, said police.

A female person of interest has since been taken into custody.

Waco P.D. has since released the following statement:

"No matter the disagreement, we ask you, the public, to please handle these situations differently. Because taking someone's life is never the answer. we want you to know that once you pull that trigger, you are not just taking the victim's life but also your own life as well." Cierra Shipley, PIO

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.