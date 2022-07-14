Valley Mills police said they have begun an investigation after receiving several citizen complaints that a city public official knowingly permitted an individual diagnosed with COVID-19 to enter a City Hall Council meeting.

The meeting was held on Monday around 7 p.m. According to police the public official escorted the COVID-19 carrier into the building.

Valley Mills police said the official, "recklessly exposed several citizens who were in attendance to the COVID-19 communicable disease."

"In addition the alleged reckless conduct, it was reported that the Public Official failed to alert the Mayor, Council, and citizens who were in attendance that he permitted an individual with COVID-19 to enter the building and join the audience," said police.

Based on the complaints the police department said it has launched a criminal investigation "to determine if evidence constitutes an offense of deadly conduct."