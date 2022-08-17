Uber releases statement following 'monstrous' murder of Texas driver

Uber said it has reached out to the family of a Texas woman who was murdered and dropped off in a random backyard following her ride with a customer over the weekend.

The Uber driver who was killed was identified by police as Althia Jenkins-Perry of Bryan. Police said 18-year-old Anderson Martinez-Herrera took off with the vehicle after her body was dropped off and he was later pulled over and taken into custody in Del Rio.

The suspect's account and all associated accounts have been deactivated as the company said it has been working with the police.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of [Althia] after this monstrous act of violence, and our thoughts are with her family as they go through this unimaginable loss," said an Uber spokesperson in a statement to 25 News. "We immediately deactivated the suspect's account and are working with police on their investigation.”

The company said as violent crime has reportedly increased across the nation it has not been immune to societal trends.

Correction: The victim's name was corrected in Uber's statement to 25 news.