Police arrest Bryan man for murder in Del Rio after ride-share app driver found dead in backyard

Police have arrested a 17-year-old Texas man after the female driver of a ride-share app was found dead in the backyard of a Bryan home.

The Bryan Police Department said officers responded around 8:30 a.m. to the 200 block of West Pruitt Street. Police said the 62-year-old woman who was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound appeared to have been dropped off at the location.

The deceased woman was identified as Althia Jenkins-Perry of Bryan.

"During the investigation, it was determined that the deceased female was a driver for a ride-share app and their vehicle was missing," said police. "The vehicle of the deceased was entered as stolen in the TCIC/NCIC database."

The vehicle was found in Del Rio with Anderson Martinez-Herrera who was contacted by State Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

"Detectives from the Bryan Police Department responded to Del Rio to continue their investigation," said police.

Detectives were able to obtain probable cause and made an arrest for murder.