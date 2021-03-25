TX economy showing promising growth since Feb

DALLAS, TX — The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas has released its economic findings for Texas for this past Feb.

The Dallas fed says, Texas numbers for that month...actually showed some improvements!

After a month of some uneasy growth this Jan... this Feb showed increases in both the manufacturing and service sectors. Now, while activity did drop during the week of the historic arctic blast, the Lone Star state's economy was able to bounce back the following week! In fact, the economy has since actually climbed past the levels that existed before the storm.

"So if preliminary data for March, which also shows continuing growth in manufacturing and services. We anticipate a good recovery this year in the state" Jesus Canas, Senior business economist, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank shared.

Economists also predict healthy growth for both March and April. However, reported sectors like state retail, are still needing many improvements.

