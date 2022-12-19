'Severe turbulence' injures 5 on United Airlines flight into Houston: Report

HOUSTON, Texas (CNN Newsource) — Severe turbulence injured two passengers and three crew members on a United Airlines flight Monday, CNN reports.

Officials with the carrier said medical personnel was called to the Bush Intercontinental Airport, in Houston, to treat the patients.

No life-threatening injuries were reported.

United Airlines has since issued a statement to ABC news, saying they are grateful to their crew for keeping everyone on the flight as safe as possible considering the circumstances.

This news comes one day after at least three-dozen people suffered turbulence-caused injuries on a Hawaiian Airlines flight Sunday.

Eleven of those people were listed in serious conditions according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.