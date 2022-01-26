Watch
Trump returns to Texas for Save America Rally

Posted at 9:56 PM, Jan 25, 2022
Former President Donald Trump will be returning to Texas this Saturday.

The Save America Rally is set to kick-off at 2 p.m. in the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Conroe.

Other entertainment and speakers will open the rally, including Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton, before Trump takes the stage to deliver remarks at 7 p.m.

The former president was also in Texas last month for "The History Tour," a limited engagement national tour that showcased moderated discussion with journalist Bill O’Reilly.

