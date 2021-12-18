Donald Trump to visit Texas this weekend for speaking event with Bill O'Reilly

Former President Donald Trump is making his way to Texas this weekend, with stops in Houston and Dallas for "The History Tour."

The limited engagement national tour includes moderated discussion with journalist Bill O’Reilly and started off in Sunrise, Florida on Dec. 11-12.

"In a series of live conversations across the country, President Donald J. Trump will sit down with Bill O’Reilly to discuss his time as the 45th President of the United States," according to event information from the Toyota Center's website.

The former president will make an appearance in Houston first, with doors open at 12 p.m. on Saturday at the Toyota Center. Trump will attend services at First Baptist Dallas on Sunday before he and he and O'Reilly visit the Dallas' American Airlines Center on Sunday.

COVID-19 protocols for the event in Houston do not include requiring ticket holders to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination to attend the event. However, ticket holders will be notified of any changes or updates to the protocols, according to the Toyota Center.

Revised fan safety guidelines for the Dallas event require face masks for all guests ages 2 and over at all times, unless "when actively eating and drinking in your ticketed seat," according to the American Airlines Center website.