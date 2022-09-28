Texas woman sentenced to federal prison for trafficking fentanyl

MARSHALL, Texas — A Texas woman was sentenced to over four years for trafficking fentanyl to federal prison, authorities said.

Kerri Marie Thorn of Harleton pleaded guilty earlier this year to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl on Sept. 1, according to a DOJ release.

Authorities said the 31-year-old was arrested in August 2021 carrying over 2.6 kilograms of the drug. Officials said the drugs were stolen and hidden near a residence in Harleton.

Thorn admitted she and an unnamed co-defendant intended to smuggle the fentanyl outside of Texas to sell and would split the profits.

Multiple agencies were involved in investigating the case, including the FBI, DEA, and Marshall Police Department.