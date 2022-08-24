Texas woman imprisoned for fraud, accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands

SAN ANTONIO — A bookkeeper for a nonprofit in San Antonio was sentenced to 33 months in prison for financial and tax fraud earlier this month.

Authorities reported 60-year-old Alicia Henderson stole nearly $300,000 to be deposited in her personal bank account through forged and fraudulent checks from July 2014 to November 2017. Henderson served as the office manager and bookkeeper for a nonprofit corporation that served the city's downtown public improvement district.

Henderson was arrested on August 5.

“[Henderson] took advantage of her position to personally enrich herself at the expense of the citizens of San Antonio,” FBI San Antonio Special Agent in Charge Oliver E. Rich Jr told the Department of Justice. “The public can have confidence that the defendant will be held accountable for the crimes she committed.”

As office manager and bookkeeper, Henderson oversaw the accounting and financial reporting functions for the corporation.

She pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of false statements on an income tax return, authorities said.

In addition to her prison sentence, Henderson will be ordered to pay over $350,000 in restitution, authorities said. The restitution includes the amount she stole and the $64,719 she failed to pay in taxes between 2014-2016.

“Ms. Henderson betrayed the public trust by first stealing from a nonprofit and then failing to pay taxes on her income,” said Executive Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristy Callahan to the DOJ. “Our office will continue to vigorously prosecute those who use their positions to defraud citizens of San Antonio for their own personal enrichment.”

The FBI worked in conjunction with IRS- Criminal Investigations on the case.