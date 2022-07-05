Watch Now
Texas woman accused in cyclist death booked into jail for murder charge

Posted at 5:29 PM, Jul 05, 2022
The woman accused in the fatal shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilsonn has been booked into Travis County Jail for first-degree murder after she was on the run for over a month and captured in Costa Rica.

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong is currently being held with a $3.5 million bond for the murder of Wilson, who was in Austin for a competition. She is also charged with theft of service, with a bond set at $3,500.

According to an affidavit, Wilson had previously dated Armstrong’s boyfriend, cyclist Colin Strickland.

