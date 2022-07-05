Texas woman accused in cyclist death booked into jail for murder charge

The woman accused in the fatal shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilsonn has been booked into Travis County Jail for first-degree murder after she was on the run for over a month and captured in Costa Rica.

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong is currently being held with a $3.5 million bond for the murder of Wilson, who was in Austin for a competition. She is also charged with theft of service, with a bond set at $3,500.

According to an affidavit, Wilson had previously dated Armstrong’s boyfriend, cyclist Colin Strickland.