Texas teen charged says friend killed as they played with gun

(Source: KXXV)
Posted at 5:32 PM, Feb 14, 2022
A 15-year-old Dallas-area boy has been charged in juvenile court with manslaughter after he said his friend was fatally shot last week while they played with a gun, police said Monday.

The boy who has been charged says he and his friend, also 15, were playing with a gun on Feb. 8 at the friend’s house in the Dallas suburb of Garland when it went off accidentally, according to a Garland police statement.

The friend was taken to a Dallas hospital, where he died Monday, police said.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released, and police are withholding the suspect’s name because he’s a juvenile.

Police say the shooting and the source of the gun remain under investigation.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
