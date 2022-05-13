Texas Rangers to investigate after man dies in custody following arrest, police say

A 44-year-old Texas man died in custody after being arrested and transported to jail by College Station police on Friday.

Police said the man from Hearne was transported from the Brazos County Detention Center to CHI St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan around 8:38 a.m. He was then pronounced dead at 08:53 a.m.

According to police, the man was initally detained at 11:23 p.m and was in the process of being admitted following charges that include possession of controlled substance, fail to identify fugitive intentionally giving false/fictitious information, Travis County warrant for child support, and Brazos County warrant for fail to identify fugitive intentionally giving false/fictitious information.

"At approximately 07:57 a.m. jail staff conducted a check on the man and he appeared to be in medical distress," said police. "Medical staff at the Detention Center were called to evaluate him, and immediately began performing lifesaving efforts."

Police said around 8 a.m. 911 was called and EMS arrived within approximately 6 minutes. He was then evaluated and transported to the hospital where he later died.

"The Texas Jail Commission has been notified as required," said police. "A Custodial Death Report will be forwarded to the Texas Attorney General upon completion of an internal investigation conducted by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and an independent investigation conducted by the Texas Rangers."