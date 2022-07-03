Texas police mourn fallen officer killed in crash

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police announced the passing of a Poteet police officer who died from his injuries from an early morning crash in North Austin.

Around 2:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Austin officers responded to an emergency call about a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian. 35-year-old Officer Jeffrey Richardson was off-duty with the Poteet Police Department when 26-year-old Lindsay Smith, the driver of the vehicle, struck him, according to investigators.

The fatal crash occurred in the 11700 block of North Mopac Expressway SVRD northbound. The area was undergoing construction.

An unidentified caller told authorities the vehicle struck Richardson.

Poteet Police Department Officer Jeffrey Richardson

Both Austin police and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene. Richardson was transported to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center where he later died.

Smith remained at the scene and a sobriety test was performed alongside a warrant of her blood sample.

Smith remains in the Travis County Jail and is charged with intoxication assault with a bond set at $250,000, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.